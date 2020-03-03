On March 2, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Papilly AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. Later that day, Papilly AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company had received a loan facility to ensure sufficient working capital for the next four months. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Papilly AB (publ) (PAPI, ISIN code SE0005849205, order book ID 101907) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.