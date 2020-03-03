With effect from March 05, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 17, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: COLL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013888237 Order book ID: 191034 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 05, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Collector AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 30, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: COLL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013888245 Order book ID: 191035 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. Shares / 1 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB