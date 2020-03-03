Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman of Eros Digital, Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President North America and Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now, are scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank's 2020 Media, Internet Telecom Conference being held at the at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on March 10th, 2020 at 3:35 PM ET.

A live webcast of the Deutsche Bank conference presentation will be made available on the Eros investor relations website at http://erosplc.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

