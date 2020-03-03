The global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market is poised to grow by USD 111.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and Systems), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing incidence of malaria. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the malaria rapid diagnostic devices market.

Factors such as the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and lack of knowledge regarding parasitic infectious diseases have increased the number of malaria cases in countries across Africa and Southeast Asia. The prevalence of malaria is increasing in developed countries as well. For instance, nearly 1,700 cases of malaria are being diagnosed in the US every year. The rising incidence of malaria across countries has increased the demand for malaria rapid diagnostic devices, which can provide quick test results and thus, help in diagnosing the condition. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market.

Major Five Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. Alere malaria Ag P.f test and BinaxNOW Malaria test are the key offerings of the company.

Atomo Diagnostics

Atomo Diagnostics operates its business through segments such as OEM DEVICE PLATFORMS, OEM SERVICE, and HIV TESTS. AtomoRapid Malaria is the key product offered by the company.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Microbiology, Immunoassays, Molecular Biology, Industrial Applications, and Other Lines. VIKIA Malaria Ag Pf/Pan is the key offering of the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science, Clinical Diagnostics, and Other operations. OptiMAL-IT is the key product offered by the company.

BIOSYNEX SA

BIOSYNEX SA operates its business through segments such as LABS/HOSPITALS/DOCTORS and PHARMACY/RETAIL. CELLSCHECK is the key product offered by the company.

Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Systems

Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

