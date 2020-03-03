Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced today that it will host a Capital Markets Day in New York on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 8:30am to 2:30pm ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,200 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

