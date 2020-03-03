Anzeige
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

03.03.2020 | 17:33
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 50,745,770 proxy votes were received, representing 56.7% of the 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in favourDiscretionary VotesVotes againstVotes withheldTotal proxy votes
148,881,60742,98201,821,18150,745,770
248,853,98042,98210,0391,838,76950,745,770
348,850,67943,93212,3901,838,76950,745,770
448,882,56242,96201,820,24650,745,770
548,878,55343,3324741,823,41150,745,770
648,878,55343,3324741,823,41150,745,770
746,610,67443,3322,268,3531,823,41150,745,770
846,610,67443,3322,268,3531,823,41150,745,770
948,878,55343,3324741,823,41150,745,770
1046,594,45043,3322,278,1391,829,84950,745,770
1148,877,64442,9822,1401,823,00450,745,770
1250,702,46041,7124741,12450,745,770
1348,870,91242,96211,5301,820,36650,745,770

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 March 2020

