Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 3
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 50,745,770 proxy votes were received, representing 56.7% of the 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Discretionary Votes
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|48,881,607
|42,982
|0
|1,821,181
|50,745,770
|2
|48,853,980
|42,982
|10,039
|1,838,769
|50,745,770
|3
|48,850,679
|43,932
|12,390
|1,838,769
|50,745,770
|4
|48,882,562
|42,962
|0
|1,820,246
|50,745,770
|5
|48,878,553
|43,332
|474
|1,823,411
|50,745,770
|6
|48,878,553
|43,332
|474
|1,823,411
|50,745,770
|7
|46,610,674
|43,332
|2,268,353
|1,823,411
|50,745,770
|8
|46,610,674
|43,332
|2,268,353
|1,823,411
|50,745,770
|9
|48,878,553
|43,332
|474
|1,823,411
|50,745,770
|10
|46,594,450
|43,332
|2,278,139
|1,829,849
|50,745,770
|11
|48,877,644
|42,982
|2,140
|1,823,004
|50,745,770
|12
|50,702,460
|41,712
|474
|1,124
|50,745,770
|13
|48,870,912
|42,962
|11,530
|1,820,366
|50,745,770
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 March 2020