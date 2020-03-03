Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2020 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 50,745,770 proxy votes were received, representing 56.7% of the 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 48,881,607 42,982 0 1,821,181 50,745,770 2 48,853,980 42,982 10,039 1,838,769 50,745,770 3 48,850,679 43,932 12,390 1,838,769 50,745,770 4 48,882,562 42,962 0 1,820,246 50,745,770 5 48,878,553 43,332 474 1,823,411 50,745,770 6 48,878,553 43,332 474 1,823,411 50,745,770 7 46,610,674 43,332 2,268,353 1,823,411 50,745,770 8 46,610,674 43,332 2,268,353 1,823,411 50,745,770 9 48,878,553 43,332 474 1,823,411 50,745,770 10 46,594,450 43,332 2,278,139 1,829,849 50,745,770 11 48,877,644 42,982 2,140 1,823,004 50,745,770 12 50,702,460 41,712 474 1,124 50,745,770 13 48,870,912 42,962 11,530 1,820,366 50,745,770

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 March 2020