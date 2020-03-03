Web Presence: Harbortouch Suggests 4 Small Town Business Ideas

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / While some people move from their small hometowns to a big city in pursuit of their dreams, others find their dreams a little closer to home. Opening a small business in your hometown gives you the advantage of understanding the environment and needs of your community better than an outsider.

Also, small towns are becoming increasingly popular, meaning the time to invest is now. Harbortouch, one of the United States' leading providers of point of sale (POS) systems, has helped hundreds of small businesses over the past 20 years. Their team is here to offer four small-town business ideas.

4 Small-Town Business Ideas to Consider

Restaurant or Cafe

Restaurants and cafes are great choices because people always need to eat and drink. Also, these establishments offer a place for visitors and residents to meet friends for a drink or meal.

Whether you open a fine dining establishment or a cozy coffee shop, make sure your business meets a demand that isn't being met in your small town. Check out the competition, if there is any, and see what you can offer that they don't. Also, consider the demographics of your town. Younger people, for example, may want a space to hang out, drink coffee, and work or read during the day, while older adults may prefer a more traditional restaurant setting.

Food Truck

Food trucks can either be a counterpart to a brick-and-mortar eatery or a standalone venture. Food trucks are beloved by customers for their convenience and fast, delicious eats. Mobile fast food is particularly great for small towns since you can move your truck to meet people wherever they are. Whether it's outside an office complex or local college, or at events, such as festivals and parades, your mobile business can take you there.

However, before you start making moves, be sure to check your city's rules regarding food trucks to see where they're allowed to park before setting up shop.

Bakery

What's more comforting than the smell of freshly baked bread or pastries? Everyone loves a bakery with quality homemade baked goods and lovely cakes for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. For many people, bread is a staple of daily life. Providing all the essentials, like rolls and loaves, croissants, and muffins could have you on your way to a profitable small business.

Salon

If you enjoy working with people and have a knack for beauty, a salon may be the small business venture for you. Everyone needs a haircut or beard trim once in a while, which means you'll always have potential customers. You can also offer additional services, including manicures and pedicures, or even salon services like facials and waxing. Keep in mind you may need special education and certification or licensure to perform these jobs.

More on Harbortouch

Harbortouch has served more than 400,000 small to mid-size businesses, providing first-class POS software and hardware and earning numerous stellar Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers. From secure payment processing to cloud-based reporting and management tools, Harbortouch's model makes its products affordable for any budget. Harbortouch's ground-breaking free POS program is regularly featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue.

