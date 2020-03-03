Albert Boufarah is Celebrating 20 years of Recycling Service at SAMR Inc.

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / For twenty years, Albert Boufarah has been the CEO of SAMR Inc, a company that works in computer and electronics recycling. Having started the company after working in the waste management sector, Albert has turned his passion for sustainability and environmental responsibility into a thriving business at SAMR Inc. Albert's entrepreneurial spirit combined with his solid work ethic has helped the company grow into an industry leader over the last two decades. Not one to get bogged down thinking about the past, Albert has set some impressive goals for both his future and the future of his company. By 2030, Albert hopes to see SAMR Inc. increase their e-waste recycling capabilities by 200%. Personally, Albert hopes to continue maintaining his solid work ethic, while still finding time to step back, take a break, and enjoy life.

As a leader, Albert makes a concerted effort to remain available and accountable to both his employees and his customer base whenever he can. Bringing true passion to his job each day makes it easy for Albert to remain committed to the people who have contributed to his success over the years. Despite this round the clock commitment to his professional life, Albert has managed to find ways to strike a solid balance between work and his personal life. Making time for family and being a reliable presence in his children's lives is something Albert has always tried to make a top priority. By doing so, he sets a healthy example for those close to him, as well as the people who work for him.

Looking to the future, Albert sees his company's growth as a positive for his business as well as the environment. Over his career, things like networking, advertising and overall perseverance in the face of any challenge have proven to be a large part of Albert and SAMR Inc's success. As the company continues to grow and thrive, he hopes to instill these values with his team of employees who will help take SAMR Inc. into the future. With a positive attitude and the same passion he has brought to his professional and personal life, Albert looks forward to watching his company and his family grow. With a keen eye for innovation and a knack for finding creative solutions to complex problems, Albert is excited to see what the future holds for himself, his family and his business.

