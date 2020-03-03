Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members NutraCap Labs and NutraSkin USA Both Owned by Founder John Wes Houser

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada Corporation that owns Findit.com , a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit members NutraSkin USA and NutraCap Labs, both owned by founder John Wes Houser. NutraSkin USA and NutraCap Labs are both custom formulation manufacturing companies with NutraSkin specializing in custom formulation cosmetic and skincare products and NutraCap Labs focusing on custom formulation supplements. Both companies offer private labeling services to help individuals launch their own individual product lines.

NutraSkin USA is a custom formulation manufacturing company that can create virtually any type of cosmetic or skincare product that you would like. They offer private labeling services so individuals or businesses looking to start their very own private label business can get everything that they need in one place, right from NutraSkin USA. They have a large state of the art facility full of high quality raw materials enabling them to create a wide range of skincare products while also providing you with industry best lead times and low bottle minimums.

NutraCap Labs offers similar services in the workout supplement realm, offering individuals who are looking to launch private label health and wellness supplements or protein powders the ability to do so. Because of their 300k+ square foot facility, NutraCap Labs can quickly produce virtually any product with industry best lead times and low bottle minimums, too.

Founder John Wes Houser invites you to tour the facilities and go over your brand ideas with them. They have developed a 3 step process that allows you to create your own private label products in no time from developing a unique formula with them in house to creating new logos and labels for your products.

NutraSkin USA has claimed 2 Findit names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit and NutraCap Labs has claimed 4. The names that NutraSkin USA and NutraCap Labs have selected are based off of keywords that they want to index for in search engines in an effort to improve overall online exposure and increase the number of search results found in search under those keywords. As part of their on-going marketing campaign with Findit, additional keywords will be claimed using the Claim Your Name tool to further improve NutraSkin USA's and NutraCap Lab 's indexing.

NutraSkin USA offers professional private label cosmetic skincare product formulation services and can help you create your very own private label skincare line. Work with our formulation specialists to develop your own unique formula along with logos and labels for your products. Get in touch with us today for more information at 800-320-6891.

NutraCap Labs offers the best private labeling services. Create your own custom supplements today and let us help you launch your private label business. Contact our formulation specialists today at 800-688-5956 and schedule a tour of our facility.

Anyone looking to start their own private label skincare line or private label supplements with custom formulation and private labeling, get in touch with our formulation specialists today.

NutraSkin USA - 800-320-6891 - 1775 Wilwat Dr NW Suite I, Norcross, GA 30093

NutraCap Labs - 800-688-5956 - 6080 McDonough Dr NW, Norcross, GA 30093

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases their extensive product lines.

About NutraSkin USA

OUR MISSION At NutraSkin we focus on providing our customers with an industry-best customer service experience combined with the highest quality ingredients, formulations, label printing and packaging. Based just outside Atlanta, GA in Norcross, NutraSkin is a full service contract manufacturer of Skin Care Creams and Cosmetics. We specialize in low minimum order quantity custom formulation cosmetics, yet have the capability to produce high volume orders as well. NutraSkin can truly help you from inception to full scale brand growth. With in-house services like Brand Concept, Label Design, Product Formulation, Label Printing and Custom Boxes, NutraSkin is the definition of a an all-in-one SkinCare Manufacturer.

OUR GOAL

NutraSkin has a unique goal for this industry. It is to treat you, our customer, as a partner instead of a client. We want your brand to succeed, so we listen to you and work with you through the entire process. Whether you are starting from scratch or have a very successful brand established, our brand consultants will be there to assist you.There is no need for you to go look for designers, printers, formulators or box and packaging suppliers, NutraSkin does it all. Choose NutraSkin to take the stress out of your skincare brand manufacturing journey.

About NutraCap Labs

FROM CONCEPT TO REALITY At NutraCap Labs, we pride ourselves on not only manufacturing high quality Sports Nutrition, All-Natural, and cutting-edge supplements, but also helping customers like yourself take their Brand to the next level. With years of experience, our knowledgeable staff works directly with you to create the perfect supplements for your Brand! Tired of getting the runaround from your current manufacturer? Never worry about being left in the dark again. NutraCap Labs will be with you during every step of the manufacturing process.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

