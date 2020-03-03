Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Frankfurt
03.03.20
08:19 Uhr
10,680 Euro
-0,680
-5,99 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,680
10,800
18:21
10,690
10,770
18:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA10,680-5,99 %