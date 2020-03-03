Web Presence: National Floors Direct a One of a Kind Success Story

ASTORIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / National Floors Direct is a direct-to-consumer specialty flooring provider that is the brainchild of flooring industry veterans who envisioned a more customer-focused future. Based on National Floors Direct's reviews and gold-star reputation, it's more than apparent they've succeeded.

Now one of the largest flooring providers in the Northeast United States, National Floors Direct has been a trailblazer since its inception in 2005. By cutting out the middle man and connecting consumers directly with some of the world's biggest name brand flooring manufacturers, National Floors Direct is able to provide "all the best attributes of traditional retail and none of the downside." The company's extensive catalog features a broad range of flooring options, including high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products, some of which are exclusive to National Floors Direct.

What's more, the flooring supplier will "Bring the Store to Your Door." The team provides white-glove service, meeting customers at their home or office to show them exactly how samples will look in their environment with their particular furnishings, lighting, and decor. Once they've helped a customer choose the perfect floors, they price the job on the spot, guaranteeing the lowest price in the industry by 15 percent or more. It's the type of exceptional experience one simply can't replicate in a showroom.

In the past 15 years, the company has made waves along the East Coast and has become one of the area's most reputable residential and commercial flooring suppliers. In addition to assisting hundreds of satisfied homeowners, National Floors Direct has worked with some of New York City's biggest developers and brands. The team is particularly proud to contribute to the restoration and rejuvenation of historically and culturally important sites like the Canal Street Market and Historic Pier A Harbor House, as well as new NYC hotspots like Fresh & Co. Recently, National Floors Direct signed a contract with major developed HCRE to be the exclusive floor-covering provider for all of its NYC buildings, including existing locations in SoHo, Chinatown, LES, and Flushing. The flooring provider is also the exclusive supplier for HCRE's new 300,000 square-foot property currently under development in Queens.

Having recently built a brand new 60,000 square-foot distribution center in Astoria, NY, to meet increasing demand, there's no doubt National Floors Direct is headed for even greater heights in 2020.

Visit the company's new website to peruse National Floors Direct reviews and products, or request an estimate:

