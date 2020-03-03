Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5013 ISIN: FR0013371507 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOUR MEDICAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOUR MEDICAL 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2020 | 18:12
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS - FEBRUARY 2020

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, France, March 3, 2020 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of February 2, 2020:

> Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,325,877

> Total number of voting rights: 3,325,877.

Find all the information about Gour Medical and Weedley:

http://www.gour-medical.com

https://www.weedley.net

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for pets.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

CONTACTS

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge GOLDNER

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél.: +33 786 449 642

Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS

VIDEO FINANCE

Edouard de MAISSIN

contact@video-finance.com

Tél.: +33 683 485 567

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmptacqbZGvKxnKdl5llZmNsa2hol2jKlmeWnGhrlpiamG9jnWdnb8jGZm9jmGxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62372-20200302_gour-medical_ddv28022020vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GOUR MEDICAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire