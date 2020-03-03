CPA Firm Warren Averett Welcomes New Consulting Professional

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Birmingham, Alabama based accounting firm Warren Averett, LLC is pleased to welcome Jeff Plank, CVA, CEPA, MBA, to the firm's Atlanta office. Plank will join the team as a Principal in the Consulting Division. Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region, ranking among the top 35 firms in the United States. Those interested in learning more about Warren Averett are welcome to view the company Facebook page.

Jeff Plank will bring 15 years of public accounting experience as a business advisor to Warren Averett. Before public accounting, he held senior finance positions in various industries, including banking, telecommunications and technology. Plank's practice areas include business valuation, litigation support, transaction advisory and strategy consulting for midmarket companies. He has expertise in serving numerous industries, including construction and real estate, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit, professional services, retail and consumer, technology and life sciences and transportation. Plank is a Certified Valuation Analyst, Certified Exit Planning Advisor and Accredited Mindshop Facilitator.

Plank holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He serves as a board member for Community Consulting Teams and the West Point Society of Atlanta. Plank is also actively involved with Bunker Labs and FourBlock, both helping prepare Veterans to achieve their career goals.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jeff to the Warren Averett team," says Kim Hartsock, Managing Member of Warren Averett's Atlanta office. "Given his experience and special industry expertise, I am confident he will enhance the value that we offer our clients."

Warren Averett's Atlanta office is situated at 6 Concourse Pkwy #600, Concourse Corporate Center 6 Atlanta, GA 30328. Being one of the United States' top 35 accounting firms, and with over 800 employees and 311 CPAs firm-wide, Warren Averett is able to offer depth and experience in a variety of industries to its clients. The company offers multiple services within its six solution groups. These include traditional accounting, corporate advisory, risk, security and technology, HR solutions, finance team support and personal services.

In addition to the Birmingham, Alabama office and the office in Atlanta, the firm has offices in Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

The third-largest practice area in the firm, Warren Averett's Financial Services Practice Group, is made up of professionals who have dedicated their careers to help banks, credit unions, insurance companies, broker-dealers and other financial institutions thrive. By staying ahead of industry trends and technical, regulatory changes, this group of seasoned experts works to ensure financial services institutions can save money and plan for the future while staying compliant.

"At Warren Averett, we are dedicated to seeing our clients thrive. We are very proud to have the industry and service expertise to help our clients succeed by accomplishing what's important to them. Whether it's audit compliance and tax planning or technology consulting and HR solutions, we have the capacity to help by listening to your needs and offering solution-based ideas." Those who want to learn more about Warren Averett and the various services they provide are welcome to browse the company's website. Additionally, the company encourages interested parties to contact the Atlanta office directly via phone or the contact form on their website. Warren Averett also maintains a presence on Facebook, where the firm frequently posts updates and share blog posts.

