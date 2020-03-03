Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Mandatory tender offer to shareholders of OJSC Sintez 03-March-2020 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mandatory tender offer to shareholders of OJSC Sintez Moscow, 03 March 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, "Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that Sinocom Investments Limited ("Sinocom") on 03 March 2020 delivered to Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products Company OJSC (hereinafter, "OJSC Sintez") a mandatory tender offer to shareholders of OJSC Sintez for the acquisition of their ordinary and preferred shares. The purchase price is set at RUB 62 156.53 per one ordinary share and at RUB 5 269.07 per one preferred share. In August 2019, Sistema, together with a financial partner, acquired a 46.5% equity stake in OJSC Sintez through a holding company Sinocom. For the purposes of the mandatory tender offer the price of shares is determined as the highest of the price of their acquisition and the market price determined by an independent appraiser. The terms of the public offer are available in the disclosure system at http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=20290 [1]. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2018 reached RUB 773.9 bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.5tn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Further information is available at www.sistema.com [2]. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: TEN TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 50091 EQS News ID: 988565 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8168d034b82092d0dfb805651ff1f8c6&application_id=988565&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=988565&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 03, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)