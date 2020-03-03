Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.2412 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59592206 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 50092 EQS News ID: 988621 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 03, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)