Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 213.7681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 653180 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 50104 EQS News ID: 988647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

