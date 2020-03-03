Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 240.3593 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 903703 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 50114 EQS News ID: 988669 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 03, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)