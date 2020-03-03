Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 106.6718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8601200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 50164 EQS News ID: 988777 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)