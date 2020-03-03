Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 161.6605 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 707397 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 50173 EQS News ID: 988797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)