The market is driven by the increasing incidence of ocular diseases. In addition, the shifting focus toward adaptive optics is anticipated to boost the growth of the optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market.

The increasing incidence of ocular diseases such as blepharitis, diabetic retinopathy, AMD, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, refractive error, keratitis, corneal scarring, retinitis, and cataract is increasing. In the US, many working-age adults are experiencing diabetic retinopathy, which can lead to vision impairment and in severe cases, blindness. AMD eye disorder damages sharp and central vision and is most commonly witnessed in aging people. The increase in vision distortion and hospital visits among individuals is propelling the demand for OCT for ophthalmology diagnosis. Thus, the increasing incidence of ocular diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, Established Pharmaceutical Products, and Other products. The company offers CATALYS Precision Laser System.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. offers products through the following business units: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit and Industry and Others Business Unit. The company offers Xephilio OCT-S1 and Xephilio OCT-A1.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates under various business segments, namely Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The company offers CIRRUS 6000, which is a next-generation OCT. It also provides CIRRUS OCT with AngioPlex Metrix for the management and treatment of retinal and galucoma disease.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Environmental Applied Solutions, and Dental. The company offers EnFocus, which is an intrasurgical OCT. The company also provides Envisu C-Class, which is a hand-held OCT solution.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH offers products through the following business segments: OCT Solutions, HEYEX 2, and Heidelberg Retina Tomograph (HRT). The company offers SPECTRALIS, which is an expandable diagnostic imaging platform. It also provides ANTERION, which is a modular and upgradeable platform.

Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Conventional OCT systems

Hand-held and integrated OCT systems

Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Physicians' offices

Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

