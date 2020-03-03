Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.7877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 347500 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 50214 EQS News ID: 988881 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 03, 2020 12:32 ET (17:32 GMT)