Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10567885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 50216 EQS News ID: 988885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)