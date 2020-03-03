Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.8918 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28758997 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 50221 EQS News ID: 988897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 03, 2020 12:34 ET (17:34 GMT)