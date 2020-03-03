Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1380.9834 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40450672 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 50240 EQS News ID: 988935 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 03, 2020 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)