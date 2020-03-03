NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Names Byron Romain as General Counsel

Pittsburgh, PA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced Byron Romain will join the company as Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, he will be responsible for leading all operations of legal including in-house attorneys, external legal affairs, intellectual property rights, corporate and commercial matters, compliance and governance. Byron succeeds Bill Mitchell, who recently retired.

"Byron is a seasoned attorney that brings deep industry experience that will serve us well as we continue to build on our position as a leading player in the North American petrochemical market. We are thrilled to welcome Byron to NOVA Chemicals and look forward to working together to further our purpose of shaping a better world," stated Todd Karran, President and CEO.

Byron joins NOVA Chemicals from White & Case where he was a partner focused on the upstream and midstream sectors. He has extensive global industry experience in both private practice and as in-house counsel with companies including Marathon Oil and Mubadala Development Company.

