Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSJR ISIN: CA61531Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: D7Q1 
Tradegate
03.03.20
20:04 Uhr
0,038 Euro
+0,006
+18,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONUMENT MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONUMENT MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,035
0,040
20:14
0,035
0,038
20:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MONUMENT MINING
MONUMENT MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONUMENT MINING LTD0,038+18,75 %