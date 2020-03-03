Affinity Metals: First Drill Holes on Polymetallic Project Drilled SoonQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
AFFINITY METALS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:35
|Affinity Metals: First Drill Holes on Polymetallic Project Drilled Soon
|Affinity Metals: First Drill Holes on Polymetallic Project Drilled Soo Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|10:10
|Affinity Metals Corp: Affinity closes $392,000 first tranche of placement
|04:21
|Affinity Metals Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financing
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("Affinity" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of...
► Artikel lesen
|06.02.
|Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $1,000,000 Financing
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private...
► Artikel lesen
|06.02.
|Affinity Metals Corp: Affinity Metals arranges $1-million private placement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AFFINITY METALS CORP
|0,137
|+13,22 %