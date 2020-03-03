The "Pharmaceutical Development of ATMPs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, quality and good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements to consider when developing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).
Industry experts will cover the regulatory landscape and the definition and classification of ATMPs and provide practical guidance on how to overcome quality and specific GMP challenges. The differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies will be discussed, as will the requirements for clinical trials and the preparation of the IMPD. Advice on the specific transportation requirements of these products will also be addressed.
Benefits of attending:
- Understand the GMP requirements for clinical trials in the US and Europe
- Gain a practical insight into other markets
- Determine critical quality attributes
- Develop a successful QC strategy
- Examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies
- Overcome potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells
- Discuss multi-manufacturing sites for autologous products
- Consider stability issues
- Examine risk analysis for biological materials and understand Annex 16
- Gain an introduction to GMO approval requirements
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Introduction to ATMPs
- Definition of ATMPs and associated terms
- Classification of ATMPs
The regulatory landscape
- Examining the European regulatory landscape for ATMPs detailed analysis of existing regulation 1394/2007
- Considering factors lying outside of the regulation's scope, e.g. combination products
- Links to related directives, eg Tissues and Cells Directives (2002/98/EC and 2004/23/EC); Medical Device Directive (93/42/EEC) and forthcoming regulation
Understanding clinical trials
- EU clinical trial requirements
- The US IND
Strategic considerations
- Opportunities to meet with regulators to maximise approval chances
- ATMP-specific options in the EU: certification procedure, risk-benefit approach
- Accelerated access opportunities in the EU and US
- Understanding breakthrough status/PRIME
Insight into global regulations and requirements
- Examining key markets including Europe, US and Japan
- Evaluate the regulatory differences between regions to help you build a strategic approval route
- GMP requirements at Phase I in the US and Europe ramifications for your product
Overcoming quality challenges
- Overview of frequent quality concerns
- Potency assay development
- Determining critical quality attributes
- Developing a successful QC strategy for short-shelf-life product
- QP release: timing and logistical challenges for ATMPs
Risk-based approach for ATMPs
- Examining 3.2.A Adventitious Agents
- Level of data required EU/US
Programme Day Two
GMP for ATMPs
- What is required: examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies
- Overcoming potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells
- Current GMP interpretations
- Multiple manufacturing sites for autologous products
- Point-of-care preparation devices
Delivery and shipping
- Considering stability issues
- Challenges in transporting cell therapies/cryopreservation
- Preparation on site
Preparation for clinical trial
- Optimising materials for regulatory compliance vendor qualification
- Risk analysis for biological materials
- The comparability concept and its importance in preparing for clinical trials
- Introduction to GMO approval requirements
Practical considerations for the IMPD
- Terms and definitions
- Guidance on IMPD content for ATMPs
- Data requirements for first-in-human vs later clinical trials
Speakers:
Alison Wilson
CellData Service
Principal Consultant
Andrew Willis
Consultant
Independent
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cipi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005902/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900