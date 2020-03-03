Maru Group Canada Inc.: Maru Launch Update to Implicit Association Testing Tool

TORONTO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (Maru), the global technology-enabled market research and customer insights company, has today announced the launch of the next-phase of innovation to its Implicit Association Testing (IAT) tool, further cementing its market-leading research-technology position.



Maru and its operating companies - Maru/Matchbox, Maru/Blue and Maru/HUB - operate at the intersection of behaviour and emotion, advocating the combined use of System 1 and System 2 research tools to deliver a holistic understanding of consumer decision-making.

The latest update to Maru's proprietary IAT technology utilizes a drag and drop interface and is designed to eliminate bias and improve the quality of data and results.

Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer at Maru/Matchbox, explains, "Given the prevalence of drag-and-drop type experiences across gaming, mobile and tablet platforms, we've created a similar user experience to further eliminate user bias on our implicit association test tool and deliver more-refined, quality data".

"As stimuli appears, respondents must drag stimuli into one of the answer boxes. It creates a standardized test environment, regardless of device or screen size", continues Trautz. "This, in turn, improves the accuracy of the data as there is no respondent or device advantage to compensate for, as with traditional IAT tests."

Available now to all Maru clients, the business has also updated its suite of expertly-designed packaged solutions - available via Maru/HUB - to utilize this latest System 1 technology update and provide a robust view into how consumers feel, behave and think.

"We're delighted to bring further innovation and fresh-thinking to the market", commented Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group. "We're committed to delivering a connected suite of technology-enabled research tools that provide an understanding into how consumers feel, behave and think and this latest launch adds further value to our System 1 proprietary toolkit".

About Maru Group

Maru is a technology-led insights provider.

We deliver expert analysis and the latest innovations in insight services through our proprietorial technology platform, Maru/HUB.

We have a fully flexible service model ; delivering an experience to suit our clients' requirements whether these be full serve, assisted serve or self-service; or a combination.

We have 3 separate, yet integrated, operating divisions.

Maru/Matchbox is our?insights advisory business, delivering end-to-end behavioral research projects using the latest innovations in insight generation.

Maru/Blue is our industry-accredited sample and data services company, prioritizing known respondents to guarantee quality data.

Maru/HUB is our unique technology platform that underpins everything that we do.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years.

The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.