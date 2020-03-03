The "Effective Technology Transfer" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The how-to' of technology transfer across the product lifecycle

Technology transfer (TT) is an increasingly important part of the pharmaceutical industry, with companies expanding the use of

third parties for both development and manufacture.

There are few formal guidelines around this subject, but regulators expect companies to get it right for both internal and external transfers. Poorly run transfers can be costly and impact product quality, whereas well-run transfers bring business benefits and assure product quality.

Attending this highly practical course will give participants the tools to help guide them through achieving successful transfers. It is applicable to those making transfers from development to commercial, from commercial to commercial, for scale-up, analytical methods or for virtual' companies.

The programme covers pharmaceutical products, including ATMPs and combination products, but does not include medical devices.

Benefits of attending:

Understand that technology transfer (TT) is part of the product life cycle, supported by the pharmaceutical quality system

that technology transfer (TT) is part of the product life cycle, supported by the pharmaceutical quality system Know where TT is covered in ICH, FDA, EU, WHO and PIC/S guidelines

where TT is covered in ICH, FDA, EU, WHO and PIC/S guidelines Learn the key steps for successful transfers

the key steps for successful transfers Know how to engage in sending and receiving units (SU and RU) for TT

how to engage in sending and receiving units (SU and RU) for TT Understand how product and process understanding enables TT

how product and process understanding enables TT Apply tools such as quality risk management and clarify risks involved in TT

tools such as quality risk management and clarify risks involved in TT Understand how change should be handled, eg facility and equipment differences between SU and RU; scale-up

how change should be handled, eg facility and equipment differences between SU and RU; scale-up Learn how analytical method transfers are an integral part of TT

how analytical method transfers are an integral part of TT Recognise how TT impacts a wide range of companies from innovative to generic, including development, manufacturing, major corporations and virtual' companies

how TT impacts a wide range of companies from innovative to generic, including development, manufacturing, major corporations and virtual' companies Realise how significant business benefits emerge from successful TT

how significant business benefits emerge from successful TT Understand TT for pharmaceutical products, including combination products and ATMPs

Agenda:

Programme day one

Regulatory guidance and business drivers for TT

ICH Q10

Exercise one

What makes a successful TT?

Industry guidance for sending and receiving units (SU and RU)

Knowledge

What do SU and RU need?

Exercise two

Knowledge

Science and risk-based approaches part one

Science and risk-based approaches part two

Equipment and utilities

Exercise three

Equipment at SU and RU

Quality risk management

Discussion session

Programme day two

Project management steps for TT part one

Exercise four

Case study: Fishbone for TT

Project management steps for TT part two

Exercise five

Case study: Organising TT

Validation and qualification

Exercise six

SU and RU

Analytical method transfer part one

Analytical method transfer part two

Enabling successful TT softer' issues

Discussion session

Feedback

Speakers:

Bruce Davis

Associate

NSF Healthsciences

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7h5fu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005916/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900