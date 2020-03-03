Amperico Corp Announces Signing of Placement Agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Amperico Corp (OTC PINK:AMPO) (""Company' or "the Group") dated 29 February 2020 (collectively, the ""Announcements') announcement in relation to the Regulation S Securities Placing of Amperico Corp.

The Board is pleased to announce that Amperico Corp has signed a USD Stock Placement Agreement with Digital Access Pass PTE. LTD., the completion of the full Placement will take place on or before 30 April, 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placement Agreement.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placement Agreement, the Placing of Shares are to be on a best efforts basis. The shares under the agreement have not been fully placed. A partial number of placed shares in accordance of the Stock Placement Agreement have been successfully placed with one investor, namely Digital Access Pass PTE. LTD.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the Placee and, where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) the Placee will not become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon completion of the Placing.

The net proceeds from the Placing (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing) which will be utilized as to (i) for developing the Group's existing digital block chain technology products and the related block chain supply chain service business in relation to the SEC compliance and future STO public mobile exchange system under which Cointraders.io, a patent product of Coin Trader Ltd a subsidiary of Amperico Corp will be target to global block chain applications; (ii) for establishing with Digital Access Pass PTE. LTD., a leading block chain real estate sale supply chain service business system including the exclusive locking of upstream saleable property and the facilities in downstream channel system; and (iii) remaining balance for general working capital of developing block chain technology, products and services of the Group.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

