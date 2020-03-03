

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $193 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $4.44 billion from $4.38 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $4.44 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year.



