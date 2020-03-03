Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867804 ISIN: US6556641008 Ticker-Symbol: NRD 
Tradegate
03.03.20
17:53 Uhr
30,200 Euro
-0,800
-2,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDSTROM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDSTROM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,400
27,600
22:46
29,800
30,000
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDSTROM
NORDSTROM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDSTROM INC30,200-2,58 %