Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888903 ISIN: US9170471026 Ticker-Symbol: UOF 
Tradegate
03.03.20
17:15 Uhr
20,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,92 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,800
20,000
22:47
20,600
20,800
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN OUTFITTERS
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
URBAN OUTFITTERS INC20,400-1,92 %