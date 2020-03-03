

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $19.54 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $86.41 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.07 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.17 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $49.07 Mln. vs. $90.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



