LONDON, March 1 (Reuters/WNM/Sarah Shearman) - From fashion to finance, thousands of businesses have opted to be certified as B Corporations - those that balance profit with purpose - committing to meet high standards on issues from treatment of staff to environmental impact. The concept, which began 14 years ago in the United States, is still small, but it is growing in popularity as business leaders move away from the long-held view that companies exist only to maximise profits for shareholders. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...