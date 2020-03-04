Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Spirit Banner II Capital Corp. (TSXV: SBTC.P) ("Spirit Banner II" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company under policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") announces that its Chairman, Matthew Wood, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

About Spirit Banner II Capital Corp.

The principal business of Spirit Banner II is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction, and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation in such assets or businesses. Until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, Spirit Banner II will not carry on business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses in connection with a potential Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, contact:

Spirit Banner II Capital Corp.

Matthew Wood, Interim CEO

T: (976) 9999-0754

E: info@gcd.mn

