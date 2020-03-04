AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2020 / 03:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 03/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 8937.6703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 976185 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 50302 EQS News ID: 989155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 21:18 ET (02:18 GMT)