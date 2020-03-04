

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has asked thousands of its U.S. employees to work from home for a day to test its contingency plans, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The test comes amid news of many companies around the world restricting employee travel and temporarily closing offices, as part of efforts to combat the rise in case of coronavirus.



According to the reports, JPMorgan has requested 10% of its consumer banking employees to work from home for a day to test its plan, which was codenamed 'Project Kennedy.'



The bank has also asked other divisions employees, including its investment bank, to work from home, the reports said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JPMORGAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de