

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China fell deeply into contraction territory, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a Services PMI score of 26.5.



Rooted sharply in coronavirus fears, the index plunged from 51.8 in January and dropped well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction to the lowest score on record.



Also, the composite index fell all the way to 27.5 - sliding well into contraction after posting a score of 51.9 in the previous month.



