Technavio has been monitoring the trampoline market and it is poised to grow by USD 691 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing penetration of e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Trampoline Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Product
- Round Trampolines
- Rectangular and Square Trampoline
- Others
End-users
- Commercial
- Individual
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our trampoline market report covers the following areas:
- Trampoline Market Size
- Trampoline Market Trends
- Trampoline Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advent of smart trampolines as one of the prime reasons driving the trampoline market growth during the next few years.
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the trampoline market including some of the vendors such as Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the trampoline market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the trampoline market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Round trampolines Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rectangular and square trampolines Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Individual Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of smart trampolines
- Advent of springless trampolines
- Growing number of trampoline parks
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Jump King
- JumpSport Inc.
- Multiplay International Ltd.
- Plum Products Ltd.
- Pure Global Brands, Inc.
- Skywalker Holdings LLC
- Springfree Trampoline, Inc.
- Stamina Products, Inc.
- UpperBounce
- Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
