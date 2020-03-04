Catalyst Network collaborates on VR team building mega event

SYDNEY, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, partners from the Catalyst Network flew into Sydney to bring equipment and assist Australian partners Be Challenged deliver VR team building mega event, The Infinite Loop .

The Catalyst Network is the world's largest team building network. Its members are 50 of the world's best team building providers. It's a pretty unique organisation. Members collaborate daily sharing best practise. Instead of competing, they celebrate each other's successes.

Catalyst Network collaboration makes scalability possible

When Oliver Sheer got the brief for a 700 pax VR team building activity for medical technology giant Stryker, he put the call out to the Catalyst Network. It was more efficient to bring in equipment and know-how than to hire it. And, who wouldn't turn down an offer to run an event in one of the world's most stunning cities, Sydney?

Global technical and operational expertise

Alongside the Be Challenged team, there were partners from Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand, Malaysia and Hong Kong. And, the technical support team from Synergy in Tunisia . On the day there were 127 headsets needed to run the event for 720 people. Event organiser, Mark Preston said,

"It would have been impossible without the help from partners in the Catalyst Network."

The Infinite Loop

As The Infinite Loop story goes, a young man has been physically absorbed into a VR game. The team's mission is to go back and forth between the virtual, and real worlds, finding clues to help him return to the real world. Iterative learning, combined with continuous feedback, and improvement, makes the teams solve problems in more efficient ways.

Fund Raising for Bush Fire Relief

Australia had just experienced its worst-ever bush fires. During the Black Summer of 2019-2020, at least 34 people were killed with an estimated 19 million hectares and 5,900 buildings destroyed. The event raised $150,000 for Red Cross Australian bush fire relief by Stryker.

Large events? No problem.

Oliver Sheer, Managing Director of Be Challenged said

"… we have just finished a 700-person Infinite Loop. …not just the equipment but the expertise (from the network) …allows us to make sure we can sell it with absolute confidence…like 700 give us 1700 people… because of the network we will make it happen and we will make it happen world class."

Once again, global collaboration made scalability of a world-class team building product a reality.

