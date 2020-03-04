The global digital health market is poised to grow by USD 207.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Health Market Analysis Report by Application (Wireless health, Mobile health, EHR, Telehealth), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing support for digital health from governments around the world. In addition, the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital health market.

Governments around the world are increasingly supporting digital health in a bid to digitize the healthcare records of each individual. This will help to connect community health workers with health professionals without any hassles. For instance, the UK government made an investment of about USD 10.30 million in innovative digital technology projects in March 2019. In Denmark, the promotion of digital health is gaining traction after the establishment of 2018 central budget plans. Similarly, digital health is gaining popularity across Ghana as it has witnessed the adoption of digital health in Novartis Foundation and Ghana Health Service. Thus, the increasing support for digital health from the governments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital Health Market Companies:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Apigee healthcare APIx. The Google segment generates revenues from licensing and service fees; sales of apps, in-app purchases, and other products; advertising, and more.

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. offers products through the following business units: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home and Accessories, and Services. The company provides kits, dressings, and NPWT system. Through the iPhone segment, the company offers smartphones that are developed based on the iOS operating system.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Infrastructure Platforms, Services, Applications, Security, and Others. The company offers Cisco Digital Network Architecture for various clinical research purposes. It also provides cloud and system management products.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers EMR, GE health cloud, Centricity, and Services such as Training, OEC services, and financial services.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers IBM Watson Health and Cognitive healthcare solutions.

Digital Health Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Wireless health

Mobile health

EHR

Telehealth

Digital Health Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

