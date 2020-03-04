The global sponge and scouring pads market is poised to grow by USD 3.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expansion of the e-commerce market. In addition, the increasing number of hotels and restaurants is anticipated to boost the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market.

The expansion of the e-commerce market has facilitated business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions and simplified cross-border trade. Sales of goods and services and online purchases around the world are increasing due to growing Internet penetration and technological advances. The total global online sale of sponge and scouring pads had experienced a year over year growth of more than 7% during 2017-2018 and reached USD 2.2 billion in 2018. The customer base for the sponge and scouring pads industry is witnessing expansion with the growth of artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, and other modern technologies. This is because it has allowed customers reliable access to a wide range of scrubbing pads and sponges available in the market. For instance, one of the key vendors operating in the global sponge and scouring pads market, P&G, witnessed a total e-commerce sale of approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018. Thus, the expansion of e-commerce market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of sponges such as Scotch-Brite General Purpose Scouring Sponges, personal protection products, filtration products, personal hygiene products, and more.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Armaly Brands Inc. offers products through the following business units: Consumer and Commercial. The company offers car wash, soap pads, sponge products, and painting products and building tools. The company also provides Brillo Estracell Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge and commercial sponges under the brand name, Estracell.

Corazzi Fibre Srl

Corazzi Fibre Srl operates under various business segments, namely Household Cleaning, Professional Cleaning, and Industrial Manufacturing. The company offers a range of sponges such as SIMBA VERDELLA. It also provides household cleaning products, professional cleaning products, non-woven abrasives for industrial processes.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA offers products through the following business segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home care. The company offers a wide variety of sponges under the brand, Punch Dishmatic. It also provides adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, heavy-duty and specialty detergents, laundry additives, and more.

Newell Brands Inc.

Newell Brands Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Food and Appliances, Home and Outdoor Living, Learning and Development, and Other. The company offers a range of scourer pads such as BRILLIANT SCOURER PAD. The company also provides home fragrance products, products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, and more.

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Commercial

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

