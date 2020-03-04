

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined 23% year-on-year to $44.8 million. Earnings per share was $0.61 compared to $0.74. Underlying net income declined 10% to $74.8 million. Underlying earnings per share was $1.02 compared to $1.06, a year ago.



Fourth-quarter revenue was down 12% at $381 million. The decline in revenue was driven by the lower revenue from licensed main PMIC products.



For the first-quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $250 million and underlying gross margin to be slightly above first quarter of 2019.



For fiscal 2020, revenue excluding licensed main PMICs is expected to grow approximately mid teens percentage in line with the company's long-term financial targets. Excluding any revenue from the announced acquisition of Adesto, total Group revenue is anticipated to decline from prior year by approximately mid teens percentage points. Underlying gross margin is expected to continue on a gradual upward trend.



