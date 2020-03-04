AIM and Media Release

4 March 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from UBS Group AG that, on 28 February 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (UBS) had reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 19,992,087 ordinary shares.

Base Resources understands that, as at 28 February 2020, UBS had a relevant interest in 40,127,926 ordinary shares, representing 3.43% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in UBS's relevant interest was the net result of the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares since 26 February 2020.

Between 26 February 2020 and 28 February 2020, UBS disposed of 20,016,107 shares for an average price of A$0.190 per share and acquired 24,020 shares for an average price of A$0.212.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam

Phone: +44 20 7260 1000