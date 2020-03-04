BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
4 March 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from UBS Group AG that, on 28 February 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (UBS) had reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 19,992,087 ordinary shares.
Base Resources understands that, as at 28 February 2020, UBS had a relevant interest in 40,127,926 ordinary shares, representing 3.43% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.
The decrease in UBS's relevant interest was the net result of the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares since 26 February 2020.
Between 26 February 2020 and 28 February 2020, UBS disposed of 20,016,107 shares for an average price of A$0.190 per share and acquired 24,020 shares for an average price of A$0.212.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
