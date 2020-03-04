MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement 04-March-2020 / 09:52 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Press Release | Krasnodar | March 4, 2020 PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement ****************************************************************************** ** Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement. Parameters of the bonds placement: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-01 series with centralized accounting of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds) Maturity date: 1092 (One thousand ninety second) day from the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement Identification number of the 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016 Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the 002P series: Amount of securities to be 15,000,000 bonds placed: Nominal value: 1,000 rubles each Placement method: open subscription Pre-emptive right: not provided Placement commencing date: March 5, 2020 The price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination: The price of the exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement. The commencing date of the securities placement: The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement: March 5, 2020. The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement may be changed by the decision of the sole executive body of the Issuer subject to the requirements for the procedure of the disclosure of information on the change of the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement, established in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, the Bonds Program and the Prospectus. If the Issuer adopts the decision to change the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement disclosed pursuant to the procedure specified above, the Issuer shall publish the report on change of the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement in the newswire and on the webpage on the Internet in accordance with the regulatory enactments related to financial markets not later than 1 (One) day prior to the corresponding date. The completion date of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination: Information on the completion date is specified in the Document which contains the terms of the exchange-traded bonds placement. The decision was made by the Issuer's sole executive body (Chief Executive Officer) on March 3, 2020 (Decision w/o No. of March 3, 2020). For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 50323 EQS News ID: 989217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

