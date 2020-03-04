Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Statement regarding press speculation 04-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 March 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company") Statement regarding press speculation The Board of Urban Exposure notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Pollen Street Capital regarding the potential disposal of the Company's loan book. Any sale of the loan book would be accompanied by the sale of the Company's asset management business to members of its existing management team, followed by the proposed cancellation to trading on AIM and liquidation of the Company, potentially resulting in a return to shareholders in the region of 73 pence per share (together, the "Potential Transactions"). The Potential Transactions would be subject to shareholder approval. There can be no certainty that the Potential Transactions will be completed, nor as to any returns that shareholders may receive as a result. A further announcement will be made in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Jefferies International Limited (Financial +44 (0) 20 7548 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) 4576 Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson William Brown Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 and Joint Corporate Broker) 2222 Neil Patel Gillian Martin MHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 Relations) 8100 Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com Camarco (PR adviser to Pollen Street) Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Jennifer Renwick +44 (0)20 3757 4984 ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk - END - ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 50286 EQS News ID: 989117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)