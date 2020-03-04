Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Board changes 04-March-2020 / 10:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 04 March 2020 Polymetal International plc Board changes Polymetal announces changes in its Board of Directors. Christine Coignard (Independent Non-Executive Director) and Jean-Pascal Duvieusart (Non-Executive Director) have notified the Company that they will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming AGM. Andrea Abt has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ms Coignard commented: "At the time of the AGM, I will have served six years on Polymetal's Board: as Senior Independent Director; Chair of the Remuneration Committee; a member of both the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee. These have been exciting times during which, and on all strategic, operational, financial and ESG fronts, Polymetal has become a world leader in the precious metals sector. It has been an honour to have contributed to this in my role as a Director. As the Company embarks on the next phase of its development and fine tunes its corporate culture including diversity across all levels of the organisation, I feel it is time for me to move on and make room for new sets of skills on the Board. I thank all our shareholders for their strong and consistent support over these years. I also thank all my colleagues throughout the organisation for our efforts as a team and for the exceptional times we had the chance to work together, especially at the production units." Mr Duvieusart was appointed as the Executive Director and CEO of Home Credit N.V. in January 2020 and decided not to hold the directorship position in Polymetal concurrently. Ian Cockerill, Board Chair, commented: "I am thankful to Christine and Jean-Pascal for their contribution to the Company's success. As the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Christine has been pivotal in shaping Polymetal's governance and remuneration practices. Congratulations to Jean-Pascal on his new role and I appreciate that it is no longer possible to continue as a non-executive Director. I am also glad to welcome Andrea, an inspired professional with diverse and successful executive and directorship track record. She brings crucial skills for Polymetal of supply chain management and successful implementation of IT transformation." Andrea Abt Ms Abt has almost 30 years of experience in international management and leadership roles in a wide variety of challenging environments in the Daimler Benz and Siemens groups: building organisations, consolidating, turning them around in the areas of transportation (rail and aerospace), logistics, IT and more traditional manufacturing businesses. Her background includes leading teams in sales, services, procurement and most recently, Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Supply Chain Management of global organisations. Since 2014, she focused on an international portfolio of non-executive and supervisory board positions mainly in the UK and Germany in a broad range of industries. Ms Abt holds MA degree (equivalent) in Language and Literature from the University of Bonn, Germany, and MBA from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, Canada. There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules, except for the information below: Current directorships: ? John Laing Group PLC (LSE). Non-Executive Director since 2018 ? Petrofac Ltd. (LSE). Non-Executive Director since 2016 ? Gerresheimer AG (XETRA). Non-Executive Director since 2015 Previous directorships: ? SIG PLC (LSE). Non-Executive Director since 2015 until 2020 ? Brammer PLC (delisted from LSE in 2017). Non-Executive Director since 2014 until 2017 Changes in Committees which will become effective following the AGM on 27 April 2020 ? Ollie Oliveira will succeed Christine Coignard as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee ? Giacomo Baizini will step down from the Remuneration Committee ? Andrea Abt will join the Audit and Risk Committee ? Victor Flores will join the Safety and Sustainability Committee. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. 