Parks Associates: Alarm.com and KPN Ventures keynote 15th annual CONNECTIONS Europe

DALLAS, March 04, 2020and first confirmed keynote speakers for the 15th annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home , 10-11 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. KPN Ventures and Alarm.com will keynote the event, providing insight into the growing opportunities and challenges in the smart home, security, and controls market.



CONNECTIONS Europe hosts executives from the top European and international companies in the connected home ecosystems, focusing on new business models, distribution channels, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services. Alarm.com is an early sponsor of the event.

"Video and interactive services have boosted ARPU for monitored security services in Europe to nearly 6%, even though the growth rate of subscribers is much slower," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates. "Smart home products, innovations in DIY and cloud services, and developments in AI are creating new service opportunities, and new sources of revenue, for traditional players and new entrants in the connected home space. We are excited to have Alarm.com back on stage and welcome KPN Ventures to keynote this year's conference."

Keynote speakers :

Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures

Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

Topics

Marketing and Business Models

Smart Home Solutions: Channel Expansion

Business Models: A Service Driven Market

Independent Living: Serving Seniors and Chronically Ill

Monitoring: Expanding Beyond Security

Voice and User Interfaces: Integration and Control

Data Sharing: Trust-Based Models and Best Practices

Technology and Market Growth

AI and the Connected Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence

DIY and DIFM: Impact on Smart Home and Security

Interoperability: Expanding the Smart Home

Home Network and Wi-Fi: Connectivity Driving the Experience

Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services

Privacy and Security: Getting it Right for Consumers

