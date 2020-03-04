StormX 2.5 Million Mobile Users Can Now Earn BTC Cashback When Purchasing Samsung, Microsoft Products

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / StormX, a leader in consumer cryptocurrency earning platforms, today announces the integration of StormShop for its iOS and Android mobile users. StormShop is an eCommerce rewards platform that allows its consumers to earn cryptocurrency every time they shop online. The platform connects with leading companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, and GameStop, along with over 400 supporting retailers in the retail, travel, food, and entertainment industries.

Now, it is presenting a watershed moment for cryptocurrency users, who can earn up to 40% cashback in five different digital assets (including BTC, ETH, LTC, DAI and STORM) without changing their shopping habits. Developed by StormX, the StormShop platform enhances the eCommerce experience for consumers and merchants while placing cryptocurrency in shoppers' wallets.

StormShop is integrated with StormX's first product, mobile app StormPlay. Since its launch in January 2014, StormPlay has attracted more than 2.5 million users. The StormShop feature has been live as a Chrome browser extension since November 2019. Now, the mobile version is live in the U.S. and Canada, and in the upcoming weeks it will be launched in new regions.

Commenting on the announcement, StormX CEO and Co-Founder Simon Yu said:

"We are excited to bring our second product to mobile where most of our users are, further supporting StormX's mission of creating earning opportunities worldwide. We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores. We are eager to continue these expansions, providing an easier entry point to cryptocurrencies for everyday consumers."

StormX is a Seattle-based blockchain startup focused on enabling users to earn anywhere, anytime, from any device. StormShop, a Chromium web plugin, awards cryptocurrency when shopping online from partner websites. StormPlay, StormX's signature platform, is one of the largest cryptocurrency consumer applications with more than 2.5 million users across 187 countries. StormPlay embraces the power of cryptocurrency to bring microtasks to a global audience.

