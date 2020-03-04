

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at the fastest pace in eleven months in January, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 9.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 8.3 percent increase in December.



The latest increase in sales was the fastest since February, when they grew 9.6 percent.



Sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores grew 10.2 percent annually in January and those of food, beverages and tobacco, and non-food grew by 9.6 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.5 percent in January, following a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 11.1 percent annually in January and dropped 21.0 percent from the prior month.



